Besigye seeks to meet Muhoozi in person

Kizza Besigye has asked court to allow prison authorities to take him to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba so that he can personally serve him with court summons.

Detained opposition politician Kizza Besigye has asked the High Court to allow prison authorities to take him to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba so that he can personally serve him with court summons.

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This was revealed on Thursday by Doreen Nyanjura, a close associate of Besigye and member of the People’s Front for Freedom, disclosed the request

“Since he is now representing himself, Dr Kizza Besigye has asked court to allow him to be taken to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, so he can personally effect service of the court summons,” Nyanjura said.

Besigye has been pursuing a human rights case against Gen Muhoozi over social media statements that he says threatened his life, pronounced him guilty before trial and undermined his right to a fair hearing.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The former presidential candidate and his co-applicant, Obeid Lutale, also accuse military officers of unlawfully seizing them in Nairobi in November 2024 and returning them to Uganda without following extradition procedures.

The application cites several statements attributed to Gen Muhoozi, including threats to hang or shoot Besigye. The applicants argue that the remarks amount to psychological torture, prejudgment and interference with the courts.

Besigye’s request to serve Gen Muhoozi himself follows repeated complaints that his lawyers failed or were prevented from delivering court papers to the army chief.

During a June 11 court appearance, lawyer Eron Kiiza asked Justice Emmanuel Baguma to issue written orders that would help the legal team serve the respondents. The judge had given Gen Muhoozi and the other respondents one week to file their responses.

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Later, one of Besigye’s lawyers and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was arrested and detained by the army while he was heading out to serve the court papers to Muhoozi.

He was later charged with misprision of treason and remanded to Luzira prison. Reuters reported that he had been seized while preparing to serve court papers on Gen Muhoozi.

Nyanjura said Lukwago was paying a heavy price for saying he intended to serve the summons on the army chief. Her claims about his treatment have not been independently verified.

Besigye has since indicated that he will represent himself, at least temporarily, after rejecting lawyers selected for him under the state legal aid arrangement.

He argued that the court could not force advocates on him after members of his preferred legal team were arrested, detained, deported or prevented from carrying out their work.

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His lead lawyer, Martha Karua, was removed from Uganda, while Lukwago was arrested and charged.