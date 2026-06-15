Gen Kainerugaba on Lukwago: He’s been fighting me with Besigye for many years… We’re going to finish it now

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba rejected calls for leniency towards Erias Lukwago and said the former Kampala Lord Mayor had fought him and Kizza Besigye for years.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has maintained his stance against former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago despite calls for leniency over his health.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, posted on X:

“Tumukunde, thank you for your message and civility. Advise Lukwago to learn from you. He has been fighting me with Besigye for many decades. We are going to finish it now.”

He was responding to lawyer Tonny Tumukunde, who had appealed to him to show mercy to Lukwago.

“General MK,

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“I am one of your good supporters and a young person who believes in your leadership. With utmost respect and humility, I kindly appeal to your sense of mercy and compassion regarding Mr. Elias Lukwago.

“While there may have been disagreements and actions that caused hurt, he was often carrying out professional duties on behalf of his client.

“I interacted with him at court a few days ago and his health, by all indications, is not in the best condition.

“Many of us young people who support you would be deeply encouraged to see such compassion prevail.

“We do not wish to see his health deteriorate further. I just ask for your mercy as my leader. Hear my plea. He is sick.

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“May God bless you and continue to guide you.”

The exchange followed Lukwago’s arrest earlier on Monday.

Lukwago’s handlers had earlier claimed that security operatives surrounded his home in Wakaliga before taking him to an unknown location.

Hours later, Gen Kainerugaba confirmed that he had ordered the operation. .

Lukwago is the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and one of the lawyers representing opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

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The former Kampala Lord Mayor has been a long-time critic of the ruling National Resistance Movement government and has frequently challenged state actions in court.