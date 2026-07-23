PLU members warned against crime, extortion, military-style uniforms

PLU has introduced tougher disciplinary rules, warning members against criminal conduct, unauthorised activities and wearing military-style uniforms.

PLU has banned members from engaging in extortion, crime, assaults and wearing military-style uniforms.

The organisation says members who violate the rules will face disciplinary action.

Only authorised party leaders can approve or announce activities in PLU’s name.

General Secretary Twalla Fadhil has urged members to resolve disputes through the party secretariat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has warned its members against engaging in extortion, criminal activities, physical attacks and wearing military or paramilitary-style uniforms, saying anyone who breaks the rules will face disciplinary action.

The warning came in a statement issued on July 23, 2026, by the party’s General Secretary, Twalla Fadhil, following his assumption of office.

Fadhil said PLU is founded on the rule of law and will not tolerate conduct that undermines its principles.

He directed members to avoid extortion, criminal acts and physical attacks against fellow PLU members or any other Ugandan. He also prohibited members from dressing in military or paramilitary-style uniforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any member found engaging in such acts will face appropriate disciplinary action, as these behaviours are contrary to the values and principles of PLU,” Fadhil said.

He also announced that no individual or group should organise, convene or announce any event or activity in the name of PLU without the prior knowledge and, where necessary, approval of the Office of the General Secretary, chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba or members of the Central Committee.

The directive seeks to tighten oversight of activities conducted under the PLU banner.

Fadhil urged members to uphold discipline, integrity and respect for the law as the organisation works to strengthen its image.

He also appealed for unity and encouraged members with grievances to seek help through the party secretariat instead of resorting to violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement