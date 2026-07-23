Ayebare, Musherure cleared for swearing-in as ministers

President Museveni has cleared Adonia Ayebare and Shartsi Musherure to take office after they completed the renunciation of their US citizenship.

President Museveni has directed the Head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, to arrange the swearing-in of Adonia Ayebare and Shartsi Kutesa Musherure after they renounced their United States citizenship.

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ChimpReports, citing government sources, reported that Museveni asked Nakyobe to choose a date when he will be in Kampala to preside over the ceremony.

Ayebare was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Musherure was named Minister of State for Microfinance.

The two missed the earlier Cabinet swearing-in ceremony at State House Entebbe because they had not completed the citizenship renunciation process.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee had approved Ayebare, Musherure and Calvin Echodu, the nominee for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs. However, it advised them to surrender their foreign citizenship before taking office.

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Museveni later withheld their swearing-in after receiving legal advice that their appointments could face a court challenge if they took office before completing the process.

Sources now say Ayebare and Musherure have submitted the required documents, clearing the way for them to assume office.

A ceremony planned for July 23, 2026, did not take place because of Museveni’s schedule. The two are now expected to take oath on Monday, July 27, 2026, although the government has not issued a formal announcement.

Echodu’s case remains under review.

Lawrence Muganga, who had been nominated Minister of State for Internal Affairs, also missed the swearing-in ceremony. Parliament rejected his nomination after he failed to present proof that he had started renouncing his foreign citizenship.

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Muganga accused some lawmakers of pursuing a political campaign against him. Parliamentary officials maintained that the committee based its decision on the documents presented during vetting.

Museveni had earlier asked Nakyobe, State House legal officer Florence Kiconco and Solicitor General Pius Perry Biribonwoha to review the citizenship questions and advise him.