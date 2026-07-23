'Pearl Bank rebrand has strengthened its Ugandan identity'

Pearl Bank says its first year after rebranding has strengthened its Ugandan identity, expanded financial inclusion and reinforced its commitment to fostering prosperity.

Pearl Bank's rebrand has strengthened its identity as a Ugandan-owned financial institution.

The bank is expanding financial inclusion through lending and digital banking services.

Pearl Bank has grown its network to 59 branches, 59 ATMs, over 13,000 Wendi agents and 14 mobile vans.

Customers have until December 2026 to replace PostBank cheque books and January 2027 to replace ATM cards.

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Rebrand from PostBank Uganda to Pearl Bank has strengthened its identity as a home-grown financial institution and reinforced its commitment to expanding financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurs and driving economic growth across the country, Priscilla Akora, the Head of Marketing and Communications, said

Speaking a year after the bank adopted its new identity, Priscilla Akora said the rebrand was more than a change of name and logo. She said it marked a strategic shift aimed at positioning Pearl Bank as a trusted partner in the prosperity of Ugandans.

Akora said shareholders approved the change to Pearl Bank in June 2025 to align the institution with its long-term vision. She said the bank introduced a new name, logo, colours and messaging while retaining its focus on serving Ugandans. According to her, the new identity reflects a digitally progressive, inclusive and nationally rooted bank that is prepared for future growth.

She said the name Pearl Bank draws inspiration from Uganda's identity as the "Pearl of Africa". She added that pearls symbolise purity, wisdom, prosperity and trust, values the bank seeks to uphold. "By adopting the name Pearl Bank, we honor this legacy and evoke a deep sense of national pride," Akora said, adding that the name reflects the bank's commitment to stability, reliability and its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans.

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Akora said the bank's strategy focuses on expanding financial inclusion and supporting entrepreneurship. She said Pearl Bank provides lending for agriculture, businesses and school fees alongside digital banking services through the Pearl Bank App, Wendi Mobile Wallet, online banking and USSD platforms. She said these products help individuals and businesses access financial services while promoting economic activity and job creation.

She cited the example of a maize farmer in Rakai who can access agricultural inputs on credit, receive payments through a Pearl Bank account and use the bank's digital platforms to pay school fees and save for the next planting season. She said such solutions demonstrate how the bank combines financial inclusion with enterprise development.

The bank also expanded its physical presence during the transition by opening a new branch in Luwero in November 2025. Akora said the branch became the pilot outlet for the new brand identity, increasing the bank's network to 59 branches, including its new head office on Roscoe Road in Kololo. The network is supported by 59 ATMs, more than 13,000 Wendi agents and 14 mobile banking vans.