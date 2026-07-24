Ugandans raise funds for ailing journalist Moses Agaba

Ugandans have rallied support for journalist Moses Agaba Seaman, who is receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital after years of battling a weight-related hormonal condition.

Ugandans have rallied behind senior journalist Moses Agaba Seaman after he was admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital, with friends, colleagues and well-wishers contributing money and offering support towards his treatment.

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Agaba is currently receiving care at the Endocrine Ward 3B at Mulago Hospital after his condition worsened.

A message shared by Kigezi Teens Magazine called for public support, providing his contact details for those willing to contribute.

Several people responded by sending financial assistance, while others offered medical support and prayers. Media personalities and members of the public used social media to wish him a quick recovery.

Nutritionist Jakisa Timothy offered to provide free medical nutrition therapy, while other well-wishers pledged support to help Agaba access care

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Agaba, popularly known as SeaMan, is a journalist from Kabale who has worked with Voice of Kigezi FM and previously with the Red Pepper newspaper. He has built his career covering community and political stories in southwestern Uganda.

His health struggles have been linked to a rare hormonal condition that caused rapid weight gain.

Moses Agaba Seaman

Agaba previously revealed that his weight increased from about 70 kilogrammes to 180 kilogrammes within a year, later rising above 200 kilogrammes. Doctors attributed the condition to an acute hormonal imbalance that affected his body’s ability to regulate weight.

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In 2013, well-wishers helped raise funds for Agaba to undergo surgery at Case Hospital in Kampala after his condition became a serious health concern. The operation removed about 30 kilogrammes of excess tissue from his abdomen.

Agaba has nonetheless continued working as a journalist. His condition has affected his mobility, making field reporting difficult, especially in the hilly terrain of Kabale where he has often relied on boda bodas to reach assignments.