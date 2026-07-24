Adventist Church rejects mandatory national cleaning exercise over Sabbath conflict

Pr Kajoba Samuel, president of the Uganda Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists

Pr Kajoba Samuel, president of the Uganda Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has asked the government to adjust the timing of mandatory National Cleaning Days, saying Saturday activities interfere with Sabbath worship.

The Adventist Church says mandatory Saturday cleaning conflicts with its Sabbath observance.

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Government introduced National Cleaning Days to promote sanitation and environmental cleanliness.

The monthly exercise will run on the last Saturday from 8:00am to 11:00am, with enforcement involving local authorities and police

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uganda has opposed the government’s mandatory National Cleaning Days, saying the programme conflicts with its observance of the Sabbath.

In a July 24, 2026 letter addressed to the Adventist community, Pr Kajoba Samuel, president of the Uganda Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists, said while the church supports initiatives that promote a clean and healthy environment, it remains committed to protecting the sanctity of the Sabbath.

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The government introduced National Cleaning Days as a nationwide sanitation programme aimed at improving hygiene, waste management and environmental cleanliness.

The exercise is scheduled to take place on the last Saturday of every month from 8:00am to 11:00am, beginning July 25, 2026.

Under the directive, citizens are expected to participate in organised cleaning activities within their communities. Local governments, government agencies and other institutions have been tasked with coordinating and implementing the programme.

Police said the exercise would be enforced, with movement of people and vehicles restricted during the three-hour cleaning period, except for emergency services and other exempted categories.

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However, the Adventist Church said the timing of the exercise affects its religious obligations because Saturday is observed as the Sabbath, a holy day that runs from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset.

“According to Scripture, the Sabbath is God’s holy day, observed from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday” Kajoba said,

“During these sacred hours, God calls His people to cease from their ordinary work and dedicate their time wholly to worship, fellowship and acts of mercy and communion with him.”

The church leader said its leadership was engaging the government to find a solution that respects both the national sanitation programme and the constitutional freedom of worship.

Among the proposals presented by the church is allowing Adventist members to participate in the cleaning exercise on Friday or Sunday, depending on what is agreed with authorities.

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Kajoba urged members to remain calm and continue praying as discussions with the government continue.

“I kindly appeal to every member to remain calm, prayerful, and steadfast in faith,” he said.

The government’s National Cleaning Days programme is part of efforts to improve sanitation and encourage community participation in keeping public spaces clean.