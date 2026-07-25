The National Cleaning Days were launched in Kisenyi by Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni.

The National Cleaning Days were launched in Kisenyi by Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni.

Cleaning days kick off as Government pledges more garbage collection equipment to local governments

Government has promised more waste collection equipment for local governments as Uganda launches national cleaning days amid concerns over garbage handling capacity.

The National Cleaning Days were launched in Kisenyi by Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni.

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Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the initiative aims to improve sanitation and reduce hygiene-related illnesses.

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo earlier warned that limited garbage trucks and disposal sites could affect the exercise.

Government pledged to provide local governments with garbage trucks, gloves and other waste management equipment.

The government has pledged to provide local governments with more garbage collection and waste management equipment as Uganda begins a nationwide cleaning initiative.

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The National Cleaning Days were launched in Kisenyi, Kampala, by Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the initiative was started by President Museveni and had been under preparation for the past year before it was approved by Cabinet on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Nabbanja said the programme aims to improve sanitation, reduce hygiene-related illnesses and help Ugandans focus on economic activities.

“If well implemented, the initiative will strengthen our ability to boost household incomes because fewer people will fall sick from hygiene-related illnesses and will be able to concentrate on their work,” she said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja

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She added that the government had developed guidelines assigning responsibilities to ministries, departments and agencies involved in implementing the programme.

The Vice President said the cleaning initiative would improve sanitation and strengthen a sense of responsibility among citizens.

“This initiative will go a long way in enhancing the sanitation and hygiene of the nation. Let us therefore take it very seriously,” Alupo said.

She urged Ugandans to begin cleaning from their homes and extend the practice to communities.

“Poor hygiene is a danger to our lives. Therefore, cleaning is not an option; it is essential and reflects a sense of responsibility and patriotism from each and every one of us,” she said.

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Alupo said the Office of the Prime Minister would coordinate the programme alongside implementing ministries, departments and agencies.

She called on religious leaders, cultural leaders, political leaders, development partners and the private sector to support the initiative by leading cleaning efforts in their communities.

The National Cleaning Days were launched in Kisenyi by Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni.

The government’s pledge comes after Kampala Lord Mayor Eng Ronald Balimwezo raised concerns about the country’s preparedness, particularly the availability of equipment to handle waste collected during the exercise.

Balimwezo warned that cleaning communities without enough trucks and disposal facilities could create additional waste management challenges.

He said Kampala generates about 3,200 tonnes of garbage daily but has the capacity to collect only about 770 tonnes, leaving a large amount either uncollected or disposed of through informal methods.

The Lord Mayor questioned how authorities would manage increased waste after the exercise without enough trucks to transport garbage to disposal sites.

Responding to such concerns, Alupo said the government would continue supplying local governments, cities and municipalities with equipment, including garbage trucks and other waste management tools.

“The government will continue providing local government, cities and municipalities with equipment including trucks for removing garbage, gloves and other waste management equipment in their areas of responsibility,” she said.