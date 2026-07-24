Kampala set for Mexican-inspired tequila celebration this weekend

The event will feature Mexican-themed fashion, tequila cocktails and food packages starting at Shs800,000.

The event will feature Mexican-themed fashion, tequila cocktails and food packages starting at Shs800,000.

Don Julio will host a Mexican-themed tequila celebration in Kampala featuring South African duo 2woBunnies and local DJs at Mediterraneo rooftop.

Kampala partygoers are set for a Mexican-inspired experience this weekend as Don Julio hosts a World Tequila Day celebration at Mediterraneo’s rooftop in Kololo.

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The event, set for Sunday, July 26, will combine tequila cocktails, city views and music, with organisers promising guests a taste of Cancún in the heart of Kampala.

South African DJ and production duo 2woBunnies will headline the event, joining local entertainers including Don Julio influencers Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, DJ Spinny and DJ Dash.

The duo, known for their signature bunny masks and energetic performances, blend Amapiano sounds with modern influences. They have produced songs including “Jagermeister”, “UYA”, “Bambezela” and “Thandolwethu”.

Guests have been encouraged to embrace Mexican-themed fashion as they enjoy Don Julio cocktails, bottle services and tequila shots throughout the event.

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Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum, East Africa, said Don Julio had extended its World Tequila Day celebrations into a month-long campaign to honour the brand’s heritage.

“Every July 24th is World Tequila Day, but we dedicated the entire month of July to be the world tequila month, because it is a month for us as Don Julio. And this weekend we shall be commemorating the craftsmanship and heritage of our spirit with our consumers the Don Julio way,” she said.

“Guests should expect to experience tequila the right way this Sunday. We promise to keep the momentum high until the end of the year,” she added.

The party will run from 2pm to 11pm before moving to Aura Bar and Lounge in Kololo for an after-party that will continue into the night.

Tickets and packages start at Shs800,000, offering a food platter for four people and one bottle of Don Julio Anejo or Blanco.

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A Shs1.5 million package includes two bottles of Don Julio Anejo or Blanco and a food platter for six people, while the Shs2 million package comes with two food platters for eight people and one bottle of Don Julio 1942.