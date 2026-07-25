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Gen Kainerugaba meets Kagame in Kigali

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 00:56 - 26 July 2026
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President Paul Kagame met UPDF Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Kigali
President Paul Kagame and UPDF Chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba met in Kigali to discuss stronger Uganda-Rwanda cooperation and regional peace and security.
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Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday, July 25, 2026, met Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in Kigali for talks focused on strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

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According to a statement from the Rwandan presidency, Kagame and Gen Kainerugaba discussed the strong bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Uganda, as well as regional peace, security and stability.

Gen Kainerugaba earlier arrived in Kigali for an official working visit aimed at strengthening military relations between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

The is also reportedly set to meet senior RDF leaders as part of efforts to deepen defence cooperation and discuss other areas of mutual interest.

The visit is the latest high-level engagement between the two countries and reflects continued efforts to strengthen ties after years of improving diplomatic and security relations.

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On arrival in Kigali, Gen Kainerugaba was received by Rwanda’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, the Commander of the Republican Guard, Maj Gen Willy Rwagasana, and Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Col Ezekeil Matsiko.

The discussions are aimed at reinforcing military cooperation while supporting wider efforts to promote peace, security and stability across the region.

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