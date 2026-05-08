Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reportedly acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reportedly acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model

Anita Among acquires Rolls Royce Cullinan; Mao says time for NRM to cut her off

The total cost of the vehicle is expected to rise close to Shs4 billion after taxes, freight and clearance fees are fully accounted for.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reportedly acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model valued at about £440,000 (approximately Shs2.2 billion).

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The new addition to the spealer's high-end luxury fleet of vehicles with pile onto the growing political criticism ahead of the 12th Parliament speakership race.

The news emerged this week that the speaker’s posh SUV was airlifted into Uganda from the United Kingdom through Albeity Limited.

This is the same England-based company that previously handled the controversial procurement of luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles for Parliament leadership in 2022.

The total cost of the Rolls Royce is projected to rise close to Shs4 billion after taxes, freight and clearance fees are fully accounted for.

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The Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is considered one of the world’s most expensive luxury SUVs and is owned by royalty, billionaires, entertainers and sports stars across the world.

The Daily Monitor reported that Speaker Among confirmed during a conference call involving Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki that she was indeed the owner of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The paper reported however, that the speaker claimed on the call that the car was a birthday gift, even though her officially known birthday is in November

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Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reportedly acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model

URA officials quoted by the publication said the vehicle attracted about Shs1.2 billion in taxes and that arrangements had been made for the payment to be cleared in installments.

According to the paper, Ms Among claimed that the story about the vehicle was being blown up by her detractors to make her look bad

She said nonetheless her bosses were already aware that she had got the vehicle, and they were “aware of her love for cars.”

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan

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The development has reignited debate over wealth, leadership and public perception, particularly because Among and her husband, Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, remain under sanctions imposed by the United States and the United Kingdom over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

The sanctions announced in 2024 included travel bans and asset freezes.

Mao attacks Among over wealth display

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, who is also among the figures positioning themselves in the contest surrounding leadership of the 12th Parliament, used the development to sharply criticise the Speaker.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Mao said the ruling National Resistance Movement should reconsider backing Among for another term as Speaker.

“She is like a wounded soldier. She needs to go for rehabilitation,” Mao said.

Norbert Mao

He argued that the continued public display of wealth was hurting the image of the NRM government and Parliament.

“I have now heard that she bought a plush car, a Rolls Royce worth Shs2.5 billion. In a poor country like Uganda, even if you enjoy showing off, spend your money responsibly,” Mao said.

"Even Sudhir (Ruparelia) hwe not brought a Rolls Royce" Mao added

Anita Among

He further alleged that Among has continued acquiring expensive properties while Parliament itself still lacks a completed permanent chamber.

Among is seeking a second term after first assuming the office in 2022 following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.