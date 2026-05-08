TV presenter Mildred Tuhaise talks enduring witchcraft, intrigue at work

Four-point summary Mildred Tuhaise says she faced sabotage and workplace intrigue during her media career.

She claimed some bosses questioned her pregnancies and placed her under unfair scrutiny.

The presenter also alleged she experienced witchcraft attacks while working in media.

Mil dred Tuh aise, on e o f Ugan da’s regu lar figu res o n tele vision, rece ntly spil led he r gu ts abo ut th e da rk happen ings behi nd th e wal ls a t so me o f th e t op med ia hou ses whe re sh e ha s spe nt nea rly tw o dec ades hon ing he r car eer i n journa lism.

The Vet eran tele vision pre senter Mil dred spo ke of wha t sh e desc ribed a s yea rs o f work place sabo tage, mal ice an d ev en alle ged witc hcraft dur ing he r long tenure i n Ugan da’s med ia indus try.

Spea king i n a n inte rview wi th Dias pora Con nect, th e NB S Tele vision pre senter sha red pers onal experi ences fr om he r jour ney, reveal ing that th e news room envir onment fo r fem ale journa lists ca n some times b e hos tile an d dee ply patri archal.

Tuh aise narrat ed th at wh en sh e joi ned NB S Tele vision, sh e wa s repl acing a pre senter wh o ha d go ne o n mater nity lea ve an d wa s immed iately ques tioned abo ut he r ow n pregn ancy pla ns dur ing th e inter view pro cess.

“ Th ey ask ed whe ther I plan ned t o ge t preg nant a s we ll an d I ha d t o te ll th em m y preg nancy pla ns,” sh e sa id.

Dur ing he r sec ond pregn ancy, a fem ale super visor ques tioned wh y sh e ha d bec ome preg nant a t th at partic ular ti me.

“I was flabbergasted when a female boss asked me, “What have you done? Why did you have to get pregnant at this time?”

The presenter also spoke about professional intrigues she says she encountered during her career. For years, she said she has been targeted by haters, especially those that felt threatened by her hard work

“One time a boss wrote a report and tagged every company executive, telling lies about me. They even placed me on performance improvement,” she said.



