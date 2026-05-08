Old shadows from Stanbic return to haunt Anne Juuko as she eyes top job at EADB

The resurfacing of old, disputed Stanbic Bank documents has cast fresh uncertainty over Anne Juuko’s bid for the top job at the East African Development Bank.

Anne Juuko’s EADB prospects are under scrutiny following the resurfacing of disputed Stanbic-related documents.

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Two separate documents reportedly give conflicting explanations about her exit from Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Former Stanbic Bank Uganda CEO Anne Juuko’s exceptional 4 year tenure as the leading commercial bank is reportedly casting a dark shadow over her prospects of landing a new top role at a regional multilateral development bank.

Mrs Juuko, according to recent speculative reports, has been tapped as a leading contender for the next Director General of the East African Development Bank (EADB)

Yet this opportunity is now feared to be hanging in the balance after the resurfacing of disputed internal documents linked to her final months as Stanbic Bank Uganda chief executive.

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This follows the circulation of what is claimed to be an old internal Stanbic board resolution allegedly questioning Juuko’s leadership shortly before she exited the bank in 2024 for a regional role within Standard Bank Group.

Two separate documents carrying conflicting narratives about Juuko’s departure from Stanbic Bank Uganda started circulating in the media recently, raising queries about how and why they were leaked.

One alleged board resolution dated December 9, 2023 reportedly criticised her leadership and referenced concerns including operational risks, market share challenges and failure to implement some board directives.

However, another document dated May 9, 2024 paints a different picture, stating that Juuko stepped down after completing her three-year tenure before taking up a new regional assignment as Regional Head, East Africa Global Markets at Standard Bank Group.

That second document reportedly thanked her for her service to the bank.

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The differing accounts have since sparked debate within Uganda’s corporate and banking circles about what exactly transpired during the transition.

Former Stanbic Bank Uganda CEO Anne Juuko

URSB clarification deepens mystery

The CEO East Africa Magazine while investigating the leak, quoted the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) as confirming possession of the May 2024 filing relating to Juuko’s cessation as chief executive.

However, according to the reported correspondence, the bureau stated it had no official record of the separate December 2023 document allegedly criticising or terminating her leadership.

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That clarification left unanswered questions about the origin and authenticity of the disputed document, particularly because it reportedly does not correspond with records formally filed with the bureau.

The situation has created uncertainty at a sensitive moment when Juuko is understood to be among the leading candidates for the EADB top job.

Anne Juuko, the former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda

Questions over timing

The timing of the document’s resurfacing has become another major talking point within financial and corporate circles.

Juuko left Stanbic Bank Uganda after a highly visible tenure during which the bank recorded strong financial performance and expanded its market position.

At the time of her departure, former Standard Bank regional executive Patrick Mweheire publicly praised her leadership, describing her performance as “exceptional” and suggesting she was destined for bigger responsibilities within the Group.

Her eventual appointment to a regional role appeared to reinforce that narrative.

Now, however, the re-emergence of the disputed document during the final stages of the EADB recruitment process has triggered speculation about its possible impact on perceptions around her candidacy.

High-stakes regional appointment

The Director General role at EADB is considered one of the most influential regional financial leadership positions in East Africa.

The development bank plays a major role in financing infrastructure, industrialisation and development projects across the East African region.

Juuko, one of Uganda’s most prominent female banking executives, has long been viewed as a strong contender because of her experience in commercial banking, corporate leadership and regional financial markets.

Despite the renewed controversy, sources familiar with the recruitment process reportedly say background reviews involving regulators and banking stakeholders did not establish direct personal culpability against her on several of the issues referenced in the disputed document.