Joshua Baraka joins Apple Music team to curate Ugandan playlist: See top 100 songs
Joshua Baraka has joined Apple Music to curate The Sounds of Kampala playlist.
The playlist is part of Apple Music’s Africa Month 2026 campaign.
The collection contains 100 Ugandan songs and runs for nearly six hours.
Jose Chameleone’s Jamila leads the playlist, followed by songs from Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo.
Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has joined the Apple Music team to curate a playlist dubbed The Sounds of Kampala.
According to Baraka’s post on X, the playlist is part of Apple Music’s “The Sounds of Africa” campaign celebrating Africa Month 2026.
The playlist contains 100 songs and runs for five hours and 54 minutes.
Had fun being part of the team that put this together.Kampala has a sound.Every melody in every song on the playlist is a direct result of coming from Kampala.@AppleMusic 🫶🏽https://t.co/fB4ZedNG73 pic.twitter.com/TzKpXgPRxo— B’RAKA (@itsJoshuaBaraka) May 4, 2026
The list is led by Jose Chameleone’s Jamila from the Kipepeo album, followed by Bebe Cool’s Love You Everyday from the Go Mama album.
In third place is Eddy Kenzo’s Sitya Loss from the album of the same name.
Other songs on the playlist include Bread & Butter by Radio and Weasel, Wrong Places by Joshua Baraka, Do Dat by John Blaq and Buligita by Fik Fameica.
The playlist also features Memories by A Pass featuring Lilian Mbabazi, Slow Dancing by Azawi and Right Here by Juliana Kanyomozi.
Find the full list here