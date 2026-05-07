‘I am a billionaire,’ Balaam says he is not worried about ministerial reappointment

Balaam Barugahara says he is prepared to return fully to business if he is left out of President Museveni’s next cabinet.

Balaam Barugahara says he is not worried about losing his cabinet position because he was already wealthy before joining government.

He says he continued managing his businesses while serving as minister.

President Museveni dissolved cabinet ahead of his May 12, 2026 swearing-in ceremony.

Barugahara has business interests in media, real estate, tourism, farming and manufacturing.

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State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has said he is not worried about whether he will be reappointed to cabinet, arguing that he was already wealthy before joining government.

“I don't mind if I am not a minister, or a member of parliament; I am a successful businessman. I am a medium taxpayer. I am not a millionaire; I am a billionaire. I became a minister when I was a billionaire. It's the reason why I pay taxes,” Barugahara said while speaking on UBC TV.

Barugahara said he has always known that cabinet positions are temporary. He added that he continued monitoring his businesses even after becoming a minister.

📹@BalaamBarugahar: I am not a millionaire; I am a billionaire. I became a minister when I was already a billionaire. So, I do not mind whether I am a minister or not because I am already a successful businessman. pic.twitter.com/9OXmp0jLeR — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) May 6, 2026

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He said if he loses the cabinet job, he will return to managing his businesses.

Barugahara was appointed minister in 2024, marking his first government job.

He replaced Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, the later Woman MP for Kisoro District, who had served in the position since 2021.

Sarah Mateke Nyirabashiki

President Yoweri Museveni, who is set to be sworn in on May 12, 2026, dissolved cabinet this week. New appointments are expected to be announced afterwards.

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Although Barugahara has never contested for elective office, he has played a major role in political mobilisation for Museveni and, more recently, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, is the chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, where Barugahara serves as vice chairperson for Western Uganda.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

According to publicly available information, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi was born on July 28, 1979, to the late Eng David Balaam Byenkya Akiiki and Gladesi Byenkya Abwooli.

Reports indicate that he has four children, although he rarely appears with them in public.

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Barugahara reportedly attended Namasagali College, St John Bosco Senior Secondary School and Original Progressive Senior Secondary School before joining Makerere University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree specialising in Marketing. He later obtained a Master of Business Administration from Cavendish University Uganda.

On February 21, 2023, he received an honorary doctorate in humanity from Zoe Life Theological College in the United States for what the institution described as his impact on Ugandans.

Minister Balaam Barugahara

Barugahara is linked to several businesses, including Original Best Water Company in South Sudan, Radio One South Sudan, Balaam Marketing Agency, Radio 4 in Kampala, Radio 7 in Masindi, and Radio 8 stations in Masaka and the Elgon sub-region.

Joel Isabirye, a media consultant and friend of Barugahara, once said Barugahara started organising events while still in high school.

Joel Isabirye

Isabirye also said Barugahara previously distributed Coca-Cola products, Uganda Breweries spirits and MTN products in South Sudan. He added that one of Barugahara’s first major concerts featured musician Juliana Kanyomozi.

Barugahara is also involved in real estate, farming, manufacturing, tourism and car hire businesses.