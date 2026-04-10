Gen. Kainerugaba asks Mao to quit speakership race

At the time of filing this story, Mao had not publicly responded to Gen Kainerugaba’s remarks

At the time of filing this story, Mao had not publicly responded to Gen Kainerugaba’s remarks

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba urged Norbert Mao to withdraw from the speakership race, saying he could be offered a better position as competition with incumbent Anita Among intensifies.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, has urged Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao to withdraw from the race for Speaker of Parliament, saying he could be offered a better position.

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“I respectfully request my big brother Ladit @norbertmao to not run for Speaker of Parliament. Please listen to your younger brother. We can get better positions. 🙏” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

Mao is expected to face incumbent Speaker Anita Among. The two are attending the Leaders’ Retreat for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus running from April 7 to April 15, 2026, at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi. Mao was invited to the retreat by President Yoweri Museveni.

The speakership race has recently drawn attention after some prominent lawmakers signalled interest ahead of the 12th Parliament. Among is seeking to retain the seat, while Mao’s possible bid has stirred debate within both the opposition and ruling party circles. Analysts say the Kyankwanzi retreat offers an opportunity for behind-the-scenes lobbying and consensus building.

Mao and Among have already traded barbs at the retreat, underscoring the growing competition. Museveni, who is also the NRM national chairman, opened the retreat and is expected to close it. Party officials say the Kyankwanzi meeting remains a key platform for shaping the legislative direction of the new Parliament and strengthening cohesion within the ruling party.

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