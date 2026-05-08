Zambaali gets painful induction to parliamentary sports

Nansana Municipality MP-elect Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa became the centre of online attention after struggling through an ice bath challenge during parliamentary sports induction activities.

Newly elected MP for Nansana Municipality, Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, endured a rough welcome to parliamentary sports activities this week after struggling through an ice bath challenge during an induction session for incoming legislators.

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The television news anchor was part of a football team made up of newly elected Members of Parliament that faced off with returning legislators ahead of the opening of the 12th Parliament.

Before the match kicked off, organisers subjected the new MPs to an ice bath session as part of team-building and recovery exercises.

A viral video circulating on social media showed Zambaali visibly uncomfortable as colleagues attempted to force him into a container filled with ice water.

The Nansana Municipality MP appeared to shiver and grit his teeth in pain before eventually giving up and only dipping his legs into the container.

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The clip sparked reactions online, with some social media users joking about the legislator’s dramatic reaction.

“Will this one manage the struggle?” one user identified as Jeff wrote.

Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, endured a rough welcome to parliamentary sports activities

Others defended the politician, saying the exercise looked painful even for experienced athletes.

This is how we officially ushered our newly elected Member of Parliament Hon @ZambaaliBulasio to the Parliamentary Football club @Parliament_Fc



Welcome to the big club Hon, Feel at home and we shall not do it again 😁 pic.twitter.com/3XLBSGh7Bn — Ayebare Martin (@martinayebare5) May 8, 2026

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Zambaali, who won the Nansana Municipality parliamentary seat on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket in the 2026 elections, is one of the most recognisable media personalities to recently transition into elective politics.

Before joining politics, he built a long career in broadcasting, working at Tiger FM, Metro FM, Beat FM, Capital FM, CBS FM, BBS Terefayina and later NBS Television, where he became widely known for anchoring Luganda news and hosting political talk shows such as Barometer Akasameeme.

His victory in Nansana Municipality was celebrated by many supporters, particularly among urban youth and viewers who followed his journalism career.

The induction activities come ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony for newly elected MPs scheduled for May 13, when legislators will formally take oath and begin the new parliamentary term.

Parliamentary sports activities are often organised to help legislators interact informally and promote wellness before official business begins.

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