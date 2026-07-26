Maggie Kaweesi laid to rest; TikTokers slammed for harassing grieving orphans

Nalongo Maggie Salha Kaweesi, the mother of the late musician AK47's twins, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Nalongo Maggie Salha Kaweesi, the mother of the late musician AK47's twins, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2026

During the funeral, AK47's mother, Proscovia Musoke, popularly known as Mama Mayanja, condemned some TikTok users whom she accused of harassing her grandchildren while they mourned their mother.

Nalongo Maggie Salha Kaweesi, the mother of the late musician AK47's twins, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Kibbugga Village in Butambala District, as family, friends and members of Uganda's entertainment industry gathered to pay their final respects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaweesi died on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Mengo Hospital after developing health complications. She leaves behind three children, including twins she had with the late dancehall singer Emmanuel Mayanja, better known as AK47.

The burial was marked by emotional scenes as her children addressed mourners. Having lost their father in 2015 and now their mother, the children are left orphaned.

During the funeral, AK47's mother, Proscovia Musoke, popularly known as Mama Mayanja, condemned some TikTok users whom she accused of harassing her grandchildren while they mourned their mother.

AK47's mother, Proscovia Musoke, popularly known as Mama Mayanja

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To you the TikTokers, I repeat, you need to style up. How can you harass a young child like this? What do you expect him to say? If he's not crying publicly about the death of his mother, is it a crime? Some people grieve at heart, not wailing dramatically like some of you do," she said.

Her remarks came after videos of the children circulated online, with some social media users questioning their reaction to their mother's death.

Mama Mayanja urged the public to respect the family's grief and allow the children to mourn without pressure or judgement.

Nalongo Maggie Salha Kaweesi, the mother of the late musician AK47's twins, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2026

The funeral drew relatives, friends and several figures from Uganda's entertainment industry, including members of the Mayanja family, who joined mourners in paying tribute to Kaweesi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister Justine Nameere, a relative of the deceased, also attended the burial. She announced Kaweesi's death earlier in the week and contributed Shs 1.8 million towards transport for mourners.

Kaweesi became known to the public through her relationship with AK47, who died in March 2015 after collapsing at a bar in Kansanga. She later entered a relationship with musician Rabadaba before the two separated.