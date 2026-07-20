Just in: AK47’s widow Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi dies at Mengo Hospital

Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi, the widow of singer AK47 and mother of his twins, has died at Mengo Hospital after developing health complications.

Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi, the widow of late Ugandan musician Emmanuel Mayanja, better known as AK47, has died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Kaweesi passed away on Monday afternoon at Mengo Hospital according to her close associates.

Promoter Vegas, a close friend of the Mayanja family, announced that Kaweesi died at Mengo Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2026.

He said she had spent three days at the hospital after developing complications shortly after returning to Uganda.

“It is bad news. God has called her. She had just come back to the country,” Vegas told BBS TV

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She often came and went, but this time she developed some complications with her internal organs. She passed away moments ago at Mengo Hospital. We are at the hospital. She had spent three days here.”

The family had not released further details about the illness or burial arrangements by the time of publication.

Kaweesi was a businesswoman and socialite who became widely known through her relationship with AK47. The singer died in March 2015.

In July 2021 Kaweesi held a traditional introduction ceremony with musician Rabadaba in Entebbe.

The couple had twins together. Kaweesi later lived abroad with the children before returning them to Uganda for a reunion with the Mayanja family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She returned to the public eye in July 2021 when she held a traditional introduction ceremony with musician Rabadaba in Entebbe.