Celebrities mourn Maggie Kaweesi, mother of AK47’s twins

Celebrities including Douglas Lwanga, Doreen Kabareebe and Kookie Promotions have mourned Maggie Kaweesi following her death at Mengo Hospital.

Ugandan celebrities have paid tribute to Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi following her death at Mengo Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2026.

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Kaweesi, who was widely known as the mother of the late musician AK47’s twins, died after developing health complications. Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Uganda’s entertainment industry.

NBS After 5 host Douglas Lwanga expressed sympathy for her children, writing: “Nalongo wa the Late AK47, Maggie has passed on. May her soul rest in peace. May God grant strength to the Twins. This is going to be hard for them to sink in.”

Former model and socialite Doreen Kabareebe said she was shocked by the news. She wrote: “Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi, the mother of AK-47’s twins and former partner of Rabadaba, has passed away today at Mengo. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Kabareebe added that she had recently watched one of Kaweesi’s interviews, saying: “But it’s like I watched her interview a few weeks ago.”

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Media personality Kookie Promotions also extended condolences, writing: “Sad News: Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi, the mother of AK-47’s twins, has passed away today in Mengo. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. MHSRIP.”

Kaweesi rose to public prominence through her relationship with the late AK47, whose real name was Emmanuel Mayanja. The couple had twins before the musician died in March 2015. She later entered a relationship with musician Rabadaba.