Kololo Auto Show thrills crowds with roaring engines, drifting

Thousands attended the NCBA Auto Show in Kampala, where motorsport displays, vehicle exhibitions and the FIFA World Cup final combined to deliver a weekend of entertainment.

Thousands of motorsport fans, families and adventure seekers filled Kololo Independence Grounds over the weekend for the three-day NCBA Auto Show, which combined high-speed driving displays, vehicle exhibitions and the FIFA World Cup final.

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The annual event featured professional drivers performing drift shows, gymkhana demonstrations and precision driving stunts. Roaring engines and screeching tyres echoed across the venue as spectators cheered every slide, spin and burst of speed.

Visitors also explored a wide range of vehicles, from luxury cars and off-road machines to vintage classics. Many climbed into the vehicles, took photographs and learned about different models from exhibitors. Others simply admired the machines or satisfied their curiosity about the latest automotive technology.

Motor dealers used the event to showcase new models, while technology firms, insurers and financial institutions introduced visitors to new products and vehicle financing options.

The Tusker Lite Pitstop Lounge gave visitors a place to relax between the driving displays. The space also promoted responsible road use by encouraging motorists not to drink and drive.

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Sandra Againe, Tusker Lite Brand Manager, said the partnership aimed to deliver memorable experiences while promoting responsible choices.

"The NCBA Auto Show perfectly brings together people who appreciate performance, innovation and premium experiences, values that align with Tusker Lite. Through the Pitstop Lounge, we wanted to create more than just a place to relax. It became a space where conversations about vehicles and performance also reinforced the importance of responsible drinking, reminding motorists that if you're driving, don't drink. We believe the best experiences are the ones everyone gets home safely from," Againe said.

On Sunday evening, attention shifted from motorsport to football as fans gathered to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on giant screens. Supporters filled the viewing area, cheering every attack, save and missed chance as the match brought the three-day festival to a close.