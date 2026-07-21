Bobi Wine sounds alarm on Muwanga Kivumbi health

Kivumbi was rearrested on Friday afternoon while travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala

Kivumbi was rearrested on Friday afternoon while travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala

Citing unnamed sources, Bobi Wine alleges that Kivumbi was being treated at Kasenyi Special Forces Command (SFC) barracks after suffering severe torture.

Bobi Wine alleges Muwanga Kivumbi was tortured after his reported rearrest and is being held at Kasenyi SFC barracks.

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Kivumbi has not been seen publicly since he was reportedly rearrested on July 11, a day after securing bail.

Joel Ssenyonyi has pressed government in Parliament to explain Kivumbi's whereabouts.

Dr Crispus Kiyonga told Parliament government would present a report after consulting security agencies.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine has expressed concern over the health of NUP deputy president for Buganda, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, whose whereabouts remain unknown, more than a week after he was rearrested by the military.

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Bobi WIne alleges that Kivumbi was tortured and is being held incommunicado by security agencies.

Citing unnamed sources, he claimed Kivumbi was being treated at Kasenyi Special Forces Command (SFC) barracks after suffering severe torture.

“We’ve received disturbing reports alleging that Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi was tortured to near death at Kasenyi SFC military barracks and is now being hidden from the public while receiving treatment before he can be produced,” Kyagulanyi wrote.

“These reports cannot be dismissed lightly. Many of us have gone through similar ordeals at the hands of this regime and were deliberately hidden from the public until our wounds and the evidence of torture had faded.”

Kyagulanyi added that Kivumbi had now spent 10 days out of public view.

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“While the regime keeps the country distracted with endless diversions, it’s now 10 days since our Deputy President of the Buganda region was abducted in broad daylight and since then, he has never been seen again. Neither the police nor the army have accounted for his whereabouts. Where is Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi?”

Kivumbi being escorted to court

Kivumbi was rearrested on July 11, less than a day after the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him bail in a treason-related case.

Security operatives intercepted him at a roadblock in Mpigi District while he was travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala. Since then, neither the police nor the military has publicly confirmed where he is being held

In Parliament, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has repeatedly demanded that government explain Kivumbi's whereabouts, saying his family, lawyers and colleagues had been unable to trace him for several days.

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He questioned whether rearresting people immediately after court grants them bail had become "the new normal".

Responding on behalf of government, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business Dr Crispus Kiyonga told Parliament he had contacted security chiefs and asked for more time to obtain a full report before addressing the House. He later said security agencies had requested additional time to enable him to present an appropriate statement to Parliament.

The Speaker subsequently directed government leaders to work with security agencies to ensure Kivumbi's family, lawyers and doctors are allowed access to him while Parliament awaits the promised government report.

Meanwhile, Kivumbi's lawyers have petitioned the High Court for a writ of habeas corpus seeking an order compelling security agencies to produce him in court and explain the legal basis for his continued detention.