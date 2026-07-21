Nelson Muyimbwa turns social media influence into eyewear business

Nelson Muyimbwa founded Nellie Shades and operates from Parkview Shopping Centre in Kampala

Nelson Muyimbwa founded Nellie Shades and operates from Parkview Shopping Centre in Kampala

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Nelson Muyimbwa has used viral social media videos, modern lens technology and wholesale distribution to grow Nellie Shades into a recognised Ugandan eyewear brand

Nelson Muyimbwa founded Nellie Shades and operates from Parkview Shopping Centre in Kampala.

The company sells photochromic, blue-light filtering and polarised eyewear.

Social media videos have helped the brand reach customers and explain its products.

Nellie Shades has expanded through wholesale distribution to retailers across Uganda.

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Nelson Muyimbwa has turned social media videos into a growing eyewear business that serves customers and retailers across Uganda.

Muyimbwa founded Nellie Shades, a Kampala-based eyewear company operating from Parkview Shopping Centre.

The business sells sunglasses, fashion frames, prescription-compatible glasses and lenses designed for indoor and outdoor use.

It has attracted students, professionals, motorists and content creators seeking eyewear that combines comfort, protection and style.

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Nellie Shades has also gained attention through short videos shared on social media. The content features product demonstrations, customer makeovers and information about eye care.

The company uses the videos to explain different lens technologies and help customers understand how eyewear can meet their daily needs.

Muyimbwa says he started the business after noticing that many people carried separate glasses for reading, sunlight and computer use.

Nellie Shades responded by introducing photochromic lenses, which darken in sunlight and become clear indoors.

The technology allows customers to use one pair of glasses in different light conditions.

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Some models also contain blue-light filters for people who spend long hours using phones, computers and other digital screens.

Other designs use polarised lenses to reduce glare while driving or taking part in outdoor activities.

The products reflect growing demand for eyewear that serves more than one purpose.

Nellie Shades has used its online audience to reach younger consumers who often want to see how a product works before buying it.

Its digital presence has also helped position Muyimbwa as an emerging business influencer in Uganda.

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Besides selling directly to customers, the company supplies eyewear to retailers and resellers in different parts of the country.

The wholesale network has helped the brand reach customers outside Kampala.

Muyimbwa has expanded the company’s stock to include different frame designs, sunglasses and adaptive lenses.

This allows retailers to serve customers with different tastes, budgets and needs.

The business is also benefiting from changing attitudes towards glasses in Uganda.

Many people once viewed eyewear mainly as a medical product for correcting vision.

However, customers now also use glasses as fashion accessories and protection against sunlight, glare and digital screens.

Muyimbwa believes this shift has created room for businesses that combine design with practical use.

The growth of smartphones, online learning and digital work could increase demand for such products.

Nellie Shades plans to expand its retail and wholesale operations while using social media to reach more customers.