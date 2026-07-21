Natasha Museveni's son earns law degree in UK

Mugina graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree. Left is his father, Edwin Karugire, right is the the mother, Natasha

Mugina graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree. Left is his father, Edwin Karugire, right is the the mother, Natasha

President Museveni’s first grandson, Mugina T. Karugire, has earned a law degree from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom

Mugina graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He is the son of Natasha Museveni Karugire and Edwin Karugire.

His mother celebrated the achievement on social media. S

The prayed for guidance and success in his future career.

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President Yoweri Museveni’s first grandson, Mugina T. Karugire, has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

Mugina is the son of Natasha Museveni Karugire and lawyer Edwin Karugire. Natasha is one of President Museveni’s daughters.

His mother announced the achievement on social media. She shared photographs from the graduation ceremony and congratulated him on completing his studies.

Mugina T. Karugire, the son of First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire and Edwin Karugire, has graduated from the University of Exeter. Congratulations to him on this remarkable achievement! pic.twitter.com/MI8sSwykhy — Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) July 20, 2026

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Natasha said she was proud of her son and urged him to remain firm in his faith as he starts a new chapter in life.

She also prayed for God to grant him wisdom, protection and guidance as he prepares for his future career.

Family friends, supporters and members of the public joined the celebrations. Many congratulated Mugina and wished him success in the legal profession.