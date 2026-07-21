Advertisement

Natasha Museveni's son earns law degree in UK

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:07 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Mugina graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree. Left is his father, Edwin Karugire, right is the the mother, Natasha
President Museveni’s first grandson, Mugina T. Karugire, has earned a law degree from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom
Advertisement

  • Mugina graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

  • He is the son of Natasha Museveni Karugire and Edwin Karugire.

  • His mother celebrated the achievement on social media. S

  • The prayed for guidance and success in his future career.

Advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni’s first grandson, Mugina T. Karugire, has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

Mugina is the son of Natasha Museveni Karugire and lawyer Edwin Karugire. Natasha is one of President Museveni’s daughters.

His mother announced the achievement on social media. She shared photographs from the graduation ceremony and congratulated him on completing his studies.

Advertisement

Natasha said she was proud of her son and urged him to remain firm in his faith as he starts a new chapter in life.

She also prayed for God to grant him wisdom, protection and guidance as he prepares for his future career.

Family friends, supporters and members of the public joined the celebrations. Many congratulated Mugina and wished him success in the legal profession.

The University of Exeter is based in southwest England. The institution offers courses in law, business, engineering, medicine and climate science.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Kafinda Otafiire
News
21.07.2026
Otafiire dares accusers to test Njeru land claims before court
Makerere moves transcripts and certificates online
News
21.07.2026
Makerere moves transcripts and certificates online
Natasha Museveni's son earns law degree in UK
News
21.07.2026
Natasha Museveni's son earns law degree in UK
Nelson Muyimbwa turns social media influence into eyewear business
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Nelson Muyimbwa turns social media influence into eyewear business
Chef Sheila Ahabwe brings global culinary lessons home to Uganda
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Chef Sheila Ahabwe brings global culinary lessons home to Uganda
Marie Stopes threatens lawsuit on former staffer accusing organisation of conducting ‘coercive’ vasectomy on men
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Marie Stopes threatens lawsuit on former staffer accusing organisation of conducting ‘coercive’ vasectomy on men