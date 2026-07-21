Uganda Airlines orders 8 Boeing jets to expand regional, long-haul network

Uganda Airlines has ordered four Boeing 737-8s and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Uganda Airlines has ordered four Boeing 737-8s and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Uganda Airlines has ordered eight Boeing aircraft in its first direct deal with the manufacturer to expand its regional and international network

Uganda Airlines has ordered four Boeing 737-8s and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The purchase is the airline's first direct aircraft order from Boeing.

The new jets will support expansion across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

The airline says the deal will improve efficiency, build technical capacity and strengthen Entebbe's role as a regional aviation hu

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Uganda Airlines has ordered eight new Boeing passenger aircraft in its first direct purchase from the American manufacturer, marking a major step in the national carrier's fleet expansion and growth plans.

The order, announced at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 21, 2026, includes four Boeing 737-8 aircraft and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Uganda Airlines said the new aircraft will help it meet rising demand across its regional and international routes while modernising its fleet.

The airline's chief executive officer, Ato Girma Wake, said the purchase would strengthen Uganda's ambition to make Entebbe a key aviation hub in East Africa.

"This commitment with Boeing marks a defining step in Uganda Airlines' growth journey and in our broader ambition to position Entebbe as a strategic aviation hub for the region," Wake said.

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He said the aircraft would improve connections between Uganda and regional, continental and international markets while supporting trade, tourism, investment and cargo services.

The Boeing 737-8 will serve the airline's regional network across Africa and routes to the Middle East and India. The aircraft can carry between 160 and 180 passengers in a two-class layout and has a range of about 6,480 kilometres.

The larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will support long-haul flights to the Middle East, Asia and Europe. It has a range of about 15,370 kilometres.

Brad McMullen, Boeing's senior vice president for Commercial Sales and Marketing, welcomed Uganda Airlines as a new Boeing customer.

"We're pleased to welcome Uganda Airlines as a Boeing customer and support the airline's next phase of growth with the 737-8 and 787-9," McMullen said.

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He said the aircraft would give the airline greater efficiency, range and flexibility as it expands its route network.

Uganda Airlines said the new aircraft will reduce fuel consumption by between 20% and 25% compared with the planes they replace, helping lower operating costs and improve efficiency.

Wake said the agreement goes beyond aircraft purchases and includes long-term cooperation in technical support, training and capacity building.

"We are proud to celebrate this milestone at Farnborough as we invest in the future of our national carrier and in Uganda's economic transformation," he said.