Spiro targets net-zero operations as electric mobility footprint expands across Africa

Spiro has unveiled a sustainability plan targeting net-zero operations by 2040 while expanding electric mobility, training and cleaner energy infrastructure across Africa.

Electric mobility company Spiro has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions from its direct operations and purchased energy by 2040 as it expands its transport network across Africa.

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The company announced the goal in its first Sustainability Report, published in Dubai on July 21, 2026.

The report measures Spiro’s environmental, social and economic impact and creates a baseline for tracking future progress.

Spiro founder and Equitane chairman Gagan Gupta said sustainability must remain central as the company expands.

“Having grown up in India, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of vehicle emissions on public health and urban environments. At Spiro, our responsibility as founders is not only to scale innovation, but to ensure that the systems we build endure economically, socially, and environmentally for generations to come,” Gupta said.

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The report includes Spiro’s first full greenhouse gas inventory. It covers emissions from the company’s operations, purchased energy and wider value chain.

Spiro Group chief executive Anant Badjatya said the report shows how the company plans to measure and improve its impact.

Spiro's plant in Uganda

“This report reflects how far Spiro has come—not only in terms of growth, but in our ability to measure and improve our impact,” Badjatya said.

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“As we expand across Africa, sustainability will remain a core business driver, shaping how we invest, manufacture, innovate and partner for the long term.”

Spiro said its electric mobility network could help prevent about 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year by 2030.

The company is also considering the installation of solar power systems at selected battery-swapping stations. The planned systems would have a capacity of between 80 and 125 kilovolt-amperes.

Spiro said smarter energy management at its assembly facilities had already reduced power consumption by an estimated 15 to 25 per cent.

Imtinen Hamlaoui, the company’s head of environmental, social and governance affairs, said the emissions baseline would help Spiro set targets and improve transparency.

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“Sustainability is not a standalone initiative—it is integrated into how we operate, innovate and create long-term value,” Hamlaoui said.

The report also highlights Spiro’s investment in training and local manufacturing.

The Spiro Academy trained more than 4,000 people across Africa in 2025. The programmes covered electric vehicle maintenance, battery management and technical operations.

The company also established what it describes as Africa’s first electric motorcycle assembly line operated by women.

Spiro said its motorcycles help commercial riders cut operating costs by between 70 and 80 per cent compared with petrol-powered alternatives.

It attributed the savings to lower maintenance expenses and reduced exposure to changing fuel prices.