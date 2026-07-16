Fik Fameica joins Davido as Spiro brand ambassador

Fik Fameica has been unveiled as Spiro Uganda's new brand ambassador

Fik Fameica has been unveiled as Spiro Uganda's new brand ambassador

The appointment forms part of Spiro's strategy to deepen the adoption of electric mobility in Uganda by partnering with influential personalities who connect with local communities.

Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica has been unveiled as Spiro Uganda's new brand ambassador, becoming the company's face in East Africa just days after Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido was announced as Spiro's global ambassador.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointment forms part of Spiro's strategy to deepen the adoption of electric mobility in Uganda by partnering with influential personalities who connect with local communities.

Speaking at the launch, Spiro Uganda's Head of Marketing, Miriam Esther Olimi, said the company deliberately chose Fik Fameica to lead its East African campaign because of his strong connection with Ugandans.

Fik Fameica has been unveiled as Spiro Uganda's new brand ambassador

"This week we unveiled Davido as the global ambassador of the brand. His focus obviously will be much more in the western market. But when it comes to East Africa, we think that Fik is the right pick. We understood that we needed someone that is relevant here, who understands our people and one people will connect with," Olimi said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said Fik's personal journey mirrors that of many Spiro riders who rely on the company's electric motorcycles to earn a living.

Spiro Uganda's Head of Marketing, Miriam Esther Olimi

Spiro, says the award-winning musician embodies resilience, ambition and determination—qualities the company believes reflect thousands of riders using its electric bikes to support their families while embracing cleaner transport.

Spiro Uganda Communications Officer Winnie Atim described the partnership as a natural fit.

Spiro Uganda Communications Officer Winnie Atim

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Fik Fameica is more than an artist; he is a voice that resonates with millions of Ugandans. His story, energy, and authenticity align perfectly with who we are as a brand. We are excited to welcome him to the Spiro family as we continue driving the future of mobility in Uganda," Atim said.

Fik Fameica said he was proud to join a company promoting innovation and sustainable transport.

"I'm excited to join the Spiro family and be part of a movement that is transforming transport in Uganda. This partnership is about more than motorcycles—it's about creating opportunities, embracing innovation, and inspiring people to believe in a cleaner and better future," he said.

Fik Fameica has been unveiled as Spiro Uganda's new brand ambassador

The announcement comes as Spiro accelerates its expansion in Uganda's electric mobility sector. Earlier this month, the company partnered with Airtel Uganda to roll out electric motorcycles within Airtel's distribution network, with the first batch of 268 bikes flagged off as part of a programme expected to deliver more than 1,000 motorcycles to franchise partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spiro says it aims to deploy 50,000 electric motorcycles in Uganda by the end of 2026 as it expands its battery-swapping infrastructure and promotes affordable, environmentally friendly transport.