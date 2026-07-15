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Uganda’s Mungu Feni nominated for Africa Content Creators Award in Rwanda

Ugandan gospel musician Mungu Feni has been nominated for the Best Gospel Artist Content Creator of the Year award in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mungu Feni will compete in the Africa Content Creators Awards in Kigali.

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He has been nominated in the Best Gospel Artist Content Creator of the Year category.

His music has attracted more than three million streams across digital platforms.

His foundation has also received awards for supporting communities in West Nile.

Ugandan musician Mungu Feni has secured a nomination in the Africa Content Creators Awards scheduled for July 15, 2026, in Kigali, Rwanda.

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Feni, born Benard Feni, will compete for the Best Gospel Artist Content Creator of the Year award.

Voting opened on May 15, 2026.

The awards recognise African digital creators who use online platforms to inform, inspire and entertain audiences.

Organisers said the awards seek to give African creators greater international visibility.

“We believe African voices deserve global recognition. Our mission is to spotlight the exceptional talent shaping digital narratives across the continent,” the organisers said.

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Mungu Feni

They said public voting and expert assessment help identify creators who show excellence, innovation and influence in their fields.

The annual event brings together content creators, entertainment industry leaders and fans from across Africa.

It also features performances and awards celebrating African culture and the growth of digital storytelling.

Feni’s nomination follows a series of honours in music and community work.

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He was named Artist of the Year at the Prestigious Personalities Awards 2026, organised by Feleb Concepts Multimedia.

He also won the Best New Star Gospel Artist award at the Shining Stars Africa Awards 2025/2026.

The West Nile-born musician has spent about three years in the music industry.

His team said he is among the few Ugandan musicians to win an international award before holding a major public concert.

Feni has released several gospel projects on digital platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Audiomack and Boomplay.

His team says his music has attracted more than three million streams across different platforms.

His songs have also received airplay on television and radio channels such as Trace Gospel, Trace Mziki, Trace Naija, TBN Africa and Pearl Magic.

Feni was born in Arua and has attracted listeners outside Uganda. Some fans mistake him for a West African musician because of the sound and reach of his music.

Outside music, Feni runs Euro Gold and supports community projects through the Mungu Feni Foundation.

The West Nile-based organisation works with young people and vulnerable communities.

The East Africa Brand Quality Awards named it the Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa.

It also received three honours at the 2025 West Nile Quality Brand Awards.