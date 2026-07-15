Abraham Luzzi is the reformer of our generation

Abraham Luzzi’s supporters say many of his proposals on leadership, healthcare and civil service reform are now influencing government action

Abraham Luzzi has urged leaders to leave their offices and understand problems from the ground.

Recent anti-corruption operations by government officials reflect the leadership approach he promoted.

He advocated national health insurance and encouraged leaders to use local hospitals.

He proposed renewable contracts for civil servants based on performance.

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Abraham Luzzi is one of the leading reformers of our time. Several bold proposals he has promoted are now being adopted by ministers and MPs, but he seldom receives the recognition he deserves.

Ground-level leadership

Luzzi has long encouraged leaders to leave their offices and visit communities to understand the problems affecting ordinary people.

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The recent operations led by Minister Balaam Barugahara and Justine Nameere, including the arrest of engineers accused of corruption, reflect the same approach Luzzi has promoted.

He believes leaders cannot solve problems they have not witnessed or understood from the ground.

People-centred health reforms

Luzzi also pushed for a national health insurance scheme and encouraged government officials to seek treatment from local hospitals. He argued that this would build trust and force leaders to improve Uganda’s health system.

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He demonstrated this belief when his wife, Sarah, gave birth at Sseguku Hospital, despite the family having the financial means to seek medical care abroad.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja later made similar calls, urging leaders and other Ugandans to support local health facilities.

Reforming the civil service

Luzzi proposed that civil servants should work under renewable two-year contracts based on performance assessments.

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He argued that this would end the culture of permanent and pensionable employment without accountability. The proposal would reward productive workers and remove those who fail to deliver.

The idea is now gaining support as the government considers ways to improve performance and service delivery in the public sector.

Time to give credit

From fighting corruption to reforming healthcare and the public service, Luzzi’s ideas continue to influence Uganda’s leadership.