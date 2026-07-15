Gen Lukyamuzi kidnapped my brother until Muhoozi intervened - Presidential advisor Phiona Barungi

Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties Phiona Barungi has accused Brig Gen Moses Lukyamuzi of illegally detaining her brother for four days, saying he was released only after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba intervened.

Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties Phiona Barungi has publicly accused Brig Gen Moses Lukyamuzi, head of the Presidential Special Task Force on Land Matters and Environment, of ordering the arrest and detention of her brother during a land dispute.

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Barungi made the remarks during a recent locus visit in a land dispute, where she recounted her family's experience.

"My own brother was recently manhandled by Gen Lukyamuzi. He was visiting a cousin brother who was involved in a land dispute. My brother was only a visitor. He was manhandled, kidnapped and taken away for four days; we didn’t know his whereabouts," she said.

At the time of the incident, Barungi said she had just undergone surgery and was unable to secure his release despite trying to intervene.

"At the time I had just undergone an operation. When I tried to intervene, Gen Lukyamuzi’s people told me that (my brother) is a man, let him wait."

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Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties Phiona Barungi

She said her brother regained his freedom only after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba stepped in.

"He was only released after the CDF intervened. We would wake up in the morning and sit at the gate of his office so that he could see us when entering. That is how we secured his release," she said.

Lukyamuzi heads the Presidential Special Task Force on Land Matters and Environment, a unit that handles land disputes, environmental protection and rapid security operations.

His unit has previously faced accusations of using force during land evictions, allegations that have fuelled criticism of its operations.

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Lukyamuzi has also repeatedly clashed with former State Minister for Lands Dr Sam Mayanja, who often worked alongside Barungi to resolve land disputes.