Zari admits facelift was to ‘contain old age,’ blames extreme ‘fox eye’ look on makeup artist

Zari Hassan has confirmed undergoing a minor facelift and blamed her heavily criticised "fox eye" appearance on experimental makeup rather than the cosmetic procedure itself.

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has admitted undergoing a cosmetic facelift after days of online criticism over her dramatically altered appearance.

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Zari sparked a social media frenzy after appearing in a video with a pronounced "fox eye" look, a beauty trend that lifts the outer corners of the eyes to create a sharper, almond-shaped appearance.

The look drew mixed reactions. While some fans praised her bold appearance, others ridiculed it, comparing her to an alien and various animals.

Addressing the criticism in a video on Tuesday night, Zari said the appearance that sparked the online storm was largely the result of her makeup artist trying a new style rather than the cosmetic procedure itself.

“For some reason my face is a whole national discussion. My face is tight now, the talk of the town of all the things we have going on,” she said.

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“But now I am looking okay. It was the make-up that was a bit extra. Sammy (make-up artist) is good. I am not going to trash him. He has done most of my face make-up and he is good. But he wanted to try something new, which was the fox eye and it obviously ended up taking my face all the way.”

Zari Hassan

Zari, however, confirmed that she had undergone her first facial cosmetic procedure, saying it was a minor temporal lift rather than a full facelift.

“I am not gonna lie. I did have a face lift. It was not a full face lift. It was a temporal lift, which is just around the eyes. A full facelift involves you getting cut and all that,” she explained.

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The mother of five defended her decision, saying she wanted to enhance her appearance as she grows older and sees nothing wrong with cosmetic procedures that improve a person's confidence.

“God already made me beautiful. Even before this, you know I have been very gorgeous; I have been a very beautiful woman; I am just enhancing… because as we get older, things change… so I am just enhancing my looks but I have always been beautiful and I have never touched my face.”

She also dismissed claims that she had undergone multiple facial surgeries.

“I know some people were like, ‘Oh she did surgery again.’ No. I have never touched my face.”

Zari encouraged people not to judge others for choosing cosmetic procedures, saying everyone has the right to do what makes them feel confident.

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“If you have to do something that is for you that is going to make you feel better about yourself, then why not?” she said.