Police defend Kisekka Market shooting, say officers faced violent crowd

Armed men fired several shots into the air to disperse a crowd in Kisekka market on Tuesday

Armed men fired several shots into the air to disperse a crowd in Kisekka market on Tuesday

Police say officers fired warning shots at Kisekka Market after a crowd tried to stop the arrest of two suspects.

Police have opened up on the security officers who shot live rounds in a busy street in downtown Kampala, around at Kisekka Market, saying the officers acted to disperse a violent crowd that tried to block an arrest.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke in a statement, confirmed the incident which happened at about 6pm on Monday, July 20, 2026, at the Original Kisekka Spare Centre in Nakivubo Cell, Nakasero III Ward.

He said a team of security officers had gone to the area to arrest suspected offenders.

“We have taken note of a viral video circulating on social media showing armed security officers firing shots into the air,” Rusoke said.

He said a group of people became violent during the operation and tried to stop the officers from arresting the suspects.

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“In order to disperse the unruly crowd and restore order, the officers fired warning shots into the air,” he said.

Rusoke said the officers later brought the situation under control and arrested two suspects.

Videos shared on social media showed armed men in plain clothes firing shots as people ran through the busy downtown area.

The footage sparked public concern, with some witnesses initially claiming that unknown armed men had attempted to abduct a person before firing into the air and driving away.

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, criticised the conduct of the armed officers.

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He said the incident made it difficult for Ugandan authorities to challenge the United States’ Level Four travel advisory, which warns American citizens against travelling to Uganda.

Kyagulanyi accused security operatives of creating fear by carrying out operations in plain clothes and using firearms in crowded public places.

Police, however, said the operation was lawful and that the shots were fired only after the crowd obstructed the arrest.

The force did not identify the two suspects or state the offences they allegedly committed.