UNBS seizes Shs3 billion substandard goods in nationwide crackdown

UNBS seized more than 880 tonnes of substandard goods worth Shs3 billion after conducting 6,642 inspections during the 2025/2026 financial year

UNBS seized more than 880 tonnes of unsafe products worth about Shs3 billion.

The bureau conducted 6,642 inspections across Uganda.

About 76 per cent of the 2,622 manufacturing facilities inspected complied with national standards.

UNBS urged consumers to buy certified products bearing its quality mark.

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The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) seized more than 880 tonnes of substandard products worth about Shs3 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The products included food, cosmetics and construction materials. UNBS said some had expired, while others failed to meet quality, safety and performance standards.

The standards body said the operation protected thousands of consumers from products that could cause illness, injury or financial loss.

UNBS conducted 6,642 inspections across the country during the financial year. Officers visited shops, supermarkets, warehouses, factories, food-processing plants and distribution trucks.

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They also inspected maize mills, bakeries, hardware shops, cosmetics outlets, beverage factories, paint factories and steel plants.

The central region recorded the highest number of inspections. It was followed by the western, eastern and northern regions.

UNBS said it confiscates illegal goods to keep them away from consumers. The action also protects certified manufacturers and traders from unfair competition.

Some businesses found violating compulsory standards received guidance on how to comply. UNBS ordered others to suspend production until they corrected the identified failures.

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The bureau inspected 2,622 manufacturing facilities during the period. Of these, 1,996 met the required standards, representing a compliance rate of 76 per cent.

UNBS said the figures showed growing awareness among manufacturers about the importance of national standards. However, it urged uncertified businesses to seek approval before releasing their products onto the market.

The bureau also asked traders to stock only safe and certified goods. It encouraged consumers to look for the UNBS quality mark before buying products.

Ugandan law prohibits the importation, manufacture, sale, distribution or storage for sale of products that fail to meet compulsory standards.

UNBS carries out the inspections under the UNBS Act and the 2021 regulations governing market surveillance and enforcement of compulsory standards.

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