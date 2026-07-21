Marie Stopes threatens lawsuit on former staffer accusing organisation of conducting ‘coercive’ vasectomy on men

Dr Ronald Kazibwe, a former staff surgeon at Marie Stopes Uganda has refused to retract claims that men were coerced and paid by the organisation to undergo vasectomy.

Marie Stopes Uganda is threatening legal action against its former surgeon, who came out accusing the organisation of coercing men into undergoing vasectomy and paying them to accept the procedure.

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Dr Ronald Kazibwe Kyambadde, says he received a notice of intention to sue from S&L Advocates, acting on behalf of Marie Stopes Uganda.

He said the organisation wants him to withdraw remarks he made during an interview with New Vision and issue an apology.

Dr Kazibwe told the newspaper that Marie Stopes Uganda manipulated men into accepting vasectomy, a permanent form of male contraception. He claimed the organisation paid each man Shs50,000 after the procedure.

He also alleged that people who recruited or referred the men received Shs50,000 for each person brought to the organisation.

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Dr Kazibwe said he would not withdraw his statements despite the threat of legal action.

“I will not apologise to Marie Stopes for speaking the truth,” he said. “I am ready to take punishment for what I said.”

The former surgeon said he worked with Marie Stopes Uganda for four years, but denied taking part in what he described as a scheme to pressure men into undergoing vasectomy.

He also claimed that a man identified only as James worked as a peer educator in Iganga and referred men to a Marie Stopes branch for the procedure.

Dr Kazibwe alleged that many of the men did not receive enough time or information to understand the operation before giving consent.

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“Most of these men were never allowed sufficient time to internalize what they were heading into. Some had to decide within hours and others in minutes. This is medically unprofessional.”

Marie Stopes

He described the process as medically unprofessional and argued that offering money to poorly informed patients amounted to coercion.

Dr Kazibwe also claimed that he raised concerns with his supervisors through several emails. He said the organisation took no action and left some of his messages unanswered.

He further alleged that one of his supervisors once instructed him to conduct a vasectomy on a drunk man. He said he refused to perform the procedure.

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“I have a responsibility as a doctor in Uganda to preserve the lives of people. I will not be part of those that hurt Ugandans,” Dr Kazibwe said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Health, the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, the Uganda Medical Association, civil society organisations and religious leaders to investigate his claims.

Dr Kazibwe also claimed that other health workers faced similar situations but feared speaking out. He warned that silencing him could discourage medical workers from reporting alleged misconduct.