Uganda mourns veteran newsreader Ssalongo Christopher Ddamulila

Ddamulila passed away last night at around 10pm at Mulago National Referral Hospital, according to reports.

The Ugandan media fraternity is mourning the passing of another of its own, retired newscaster Ssalongo Christopher Ddamulila

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Ddamulila passed away last night at around 10pm at Mulago National Referral Hospital, according to reports.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Minister of Local Government Balaam Baruhagara.

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The Minister said the deceased had “been on palliative care for long” at the national hospital.

Ddamuliara is most remembered for his tenure at the national broadcaster, UBC Radio which was known then as Radio Uganda.

He also presented several programs on the radio.

More details about his passing and burial arrangement will be shared as they emerge