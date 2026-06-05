Museveni to commission construction of Kidepo International Airport today

President Museveni is set to break ground on Kidepo International Airport, a major project aimed at boosting tourism, trade and connectivity in Karamoja and beyond.

President Museveni will today launch construction of Kidepo International Airport in Karenga District.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airport is expected to become Uganda's third international airport.

The project stems from a partnership between Uganda and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the UAE.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to travel to Karenga District today, June 5, to officially launch the construction of Kidepo International Airport in Karenga district.

The project is hoped to transform tourism and connectivity in the Karamoja sub-region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Works and Transport announced that the President will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the airport's runway, describing the day as a historic moment for Uganda's aviation and economic landscape.

"June 5 is a historic day for Uganda's aviation and economic landscape. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be heading to Karenga District to officially break ground on the runway construction for the new Kidepo International Airport," the ministry said.

The proposed airport is expected to become Uganda's third international airport after Entebbe International Airport and Kabalega International Airport in Hoima.

It is being developed near Kidepo Valley National Park, one of Africa's most celebrated wildlife destinations.

The project traces its roots to a 2024 agreement between Uganda and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, which committed to developing the airport and related tourism infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials say the facility will boost tourism, trade and investment in Karamoja while opening up the region to international visitors.

Kidepo International Airport will feature a runway capable of handling large international aircraft and is expected to accommodate up to two million passengers annually when fully operational.

The project forms part of Uganda's wider ambition to expand air transport infrastructure.

Government has announced plans to develop multiple international airports across the country as it pursues its Vision 2040 strategy and seeks to grow the economy to $550 billion.

Among the major projects already underway is Kabalega International Airport in Hoima, which is nearing completion and is expected to serve Uganda's growing oil and gas industry while supporting tourism and cargo transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, Entebbe International Airport continues to undergo expansion and modernisation to accommodate rising passenger and cargo traffic.

Government has also approved plans for another major international airport at Nyakisharara near Mbarara, further underlining the country's push to strengthen air transport as a driver of tourism, trade and economic growth.