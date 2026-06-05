Bobi Wine releases last voice notes from Master Parrot amid alleged fall-out

Bobi Wine has released some of the last voice notes he received from veteran singer Master Parrot

Bobi Wine has released some of the last voice notes he received from veteran singer Master Parrot

The release of the recordings appears aimed at addressing questions that have lingered about the state of his relationship with Parrot at the time of his death

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, (Bobi Wine), has released some of the last voice notes he received from veteran singer Master Parrot before his tragic death.

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The audio clips, shared on social media, feature Master Parrot expressing support for Bobi Wine during the difficult period following the recently concluded election campaign.

In one of the recordings, the late singer sympathised with his longtime friend and wished him strength.

"We see the challenges you are going through. I sympathise with you in all that you are going through and I ask God to protect you. I thank God who has spared you and enabled you to be alive. Be strong, you will overcome it. We are all behind you although we do not come out publicly. But we are behind you and we support you. May God protect you, your family and NUP."

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Master Parrot

Bobi Wine responded warmly in a separate voice note.

"My brother, I am grateful for that message of commiseration. I am also pleased to hear from you. It's been a while. But thanks for thinking about me and being kind. God will see us through. Maybe we shall have a conversation one of these days."

The release of the recordings appears aimed at addressing questions that have lingered about the state of his relationship with Parrot at the time of his death

Master Parrot

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In recent days, some critics accused Bobi Wine of abandoning his former Firebase Crew colleague, particularly during the singer's struggles with addiction and personal challenges.

Old videos also resurfaced online showing Master Parrot expressing frustration with Bobi Wine and at one point referring to him as his "enemy."

The newly released recordings, however, suggest the two men remained in contact and maintained mutual respect despite any reported differences.

Bobi Wine has previously spoken fondly of Master Parrot, recalling how they entered Uganda's music industry together as teenage schoolboys in the mid-1990s.

Bobi Wine has previously spoken fondly of Master Parrot, recalling how they entered Uganda's music industry together as teenage schoolboys in the mid-1990s.

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Master Parrot was among the founding members of Firebase Crew, alongside Bobi Wine, Sizzaman, Buchaman, Toolman and other pioneers of Uganda's urban music movement.

Master Parrot, whose real name was David Sifayo, died on June 1, 2026, following a road accident along the Northern Bypass in the Masanafu area of Kampala.

Police said he was knocked by a speeding vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

The driver reportedly fled the scene, prompting a police investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

The singer was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.