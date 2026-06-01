Grief rocks Master Parrot's family, daughter recounts final moments

Family members and friend gathers at the home of Master Parrot in Kiwatule, following his death

Family members and friend gathers at the home of Master Parrot in Kiwatule, following his death

Dozens of mourners gathered at the singer's home shortly after news of his death emerged.

Grief engulfed the home of Ugandan singer Master Parrot on Monday as family members, friends and neighbours struggled to come to terms with his sudden death in a road accident.

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The singer passed away on Monday evening following a road accident in Masanafu.

Dozens of mourners gathered at the singer's home shortly after news of his death emerged.

Many stood in silence while others broke down in tears as they tried to process the tragedy.

His teenage daughter, Vicky, was inconsolable as she mourned her father.

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"He told me he was coming back," she lamented through tears.

She said, her father left home in the afternoon and told her he was going to look for money to pay her school fees.

She was supposed to return to school on Tuesday.

Family members and friend gathers at the home of Master Parrot in Kiwatule, following his death

Family members learnt about the accident through an unexpected phone call from a stranger.

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Following the crash, a bystander picked up Master Parrot's phone and began calling people listed in his contacts in an effort to identify him and notify his relatives.

The caller informed them that the singer had been knocked down by a speeding vehicle as he crossed the busy highway in Masanafu and had died on the spot.

Master Parrot

The news sent relatives into panic, prompting several family members to rush to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where police had taken the body