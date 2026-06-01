Captain Morgan takes Party and Play to Kyambogo

What started as a rather chill day, turned into an epic and unforgettable day. Card games, Jenga, boardgames, and life-size versions of Ludo and Snakes & Ladders attracted students and onlookers into the Servite Hostel gardens.

The Captain Morgan Sports Takeover reached Kyambogo last weekend in a collision of competition, rhythm, and unapologetic celebration.

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What started as a rather chill day, turned into an epic and unforgettable day. Card games, Jenga, boardgames, and life-size versions of Ludo and Snakes & Ladders attracted students and onlookers into the Servite Hostel gardens. Between rounds and playful banter, Captain Morgan toasts connected voices across the crowd as the mood soared.

The Captain Morgan Sports Takeover reached Kyambogo

Raymond Karama, the Captain Morgan Brand Manager, noted,

"We are all about championing the unique spice everyone brings to the table, and seeing students embrace spontaneous fun, step out of their comfort zones, and celebrate together through party and play is exactly what this takeover is about."

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As day bled into night, the vibe shifted from playful competition to celebration. Reedeejay set the music tone with a dancehall mix, while MC Ursh Trey commanded the energy from the mic.

The Captain Morgan Sports Takeover reached Kyambogo

Then came DJ Wiz J on the decks and with him, a moment of beautiful madness as a random twerk contest erupted. St Trevor seized the chaos, rallying everyone into a communal Captain Morgan toast and Wiz J cranked the tempo higher.

Then CxJ Powell stormed the stage. Pulling jams fresh from his new EP, he turned the venue into a live wire. As the night reached its peak, Sean Offixial closed out the live sets, getting everyone on their feet and dancing wildly to the hit anthem "In Da Bar."

The Captain Morgan Sports Takeover reached Kyambogo

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For the final lap, DJ Dreadlazer held the beat steady on the decks keeping the party jumping into the night.

If you listen closely to Servitte Hostel walls this week, you’ll still hear the echo of a crowd that refused to sit down. The Captain came. The captain conquered. And then the captain poured another round.