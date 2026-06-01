Student’s charging phone sets off dormitory fire at Ngora school

Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the fire broke out on Sunday, May 31, at about 9am at the school in Mukura Town Council, Ngora District.

Police in Ngora District are investigating a fire that broke out at Mukura Union Visionary Primary and Secondary School after a student reportedly left a phone charging in a dormitory.

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Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the fire broke out on Sunday, May 31, at about 9am at the school in Mukura Town Council, Ngora District.

He said police fire and rescue teams responded to the incident and put out the fire before it spread further.

Early findings show that the fire started from one of the student’s hostel rooms. At the time, the students had gone for morning prayers, which helped prevent deaths or injuries.

Mukura Union Visionary Primary and Secondary School

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Rusoke said no student was hurt, but property belonging to students was destroyed in the fire.

“The fire is believed to have started by a phone left on a charger by a student,” he said.

He warned schools against allowing students to charge unauthorised devices in dormitories and hostels, saying such habits often appear harmless until they lead to serious damage or loss of life.

“These are things we have warned about. They look light until a life is lost,” Rusoke said.

He urged school administrators to tighten supervision in dormitories and ensure students do not keep or charge prohibited devices.

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Rusoke also called on schools to install fire suppression equipment, carry out regular inspections and invite police fire and rescue teams for fire safety drills.

“Some schools have never had a single fire drill in 20 years,” he said.