Police arrested 27 young women suspected of participating in the scheme.

Police arrested 27 young women suspected of participating in the scheme.

Police arrest 27 girls in online prostitution ring; former Obsessions Manager Ronnie Mulindwa on the run

The detectives found the women inside a building where they were allegedly being stripped and filmed for online streaming services targeting foreign audiences.

Police arrested 27 women during a raid on an alleged online prostitution and adult streaming operation.

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Former Obsessions manager Ronnie Mulindwa is wanted alongside Martin Male and a woman identified as Zeisha.

Investigators say recruits were brought from several districts and assigned new identities.

Police are hunting for former Obsessions music group manager Ronnie Mulindwa after a raid uncovered what investigators describe as an online prostitution and adult streaming operation in Kampala.

The operation was carried out by the Directorate of Crime Intelligence, which arrested 27 young women suspected of participating in the scheme.

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The detectives found the women inside a building where they were allegedly being stripped and filmed for online streaming services targeting foreign audiences.

Investigators say many of the women were recruited from Mukono, Kampala, Lyantonde, Wakiso, Masaka and parts of Busoga.

Police allege that Mulindwa ran the operation with one Martin Male and a woman identified only as Zeisha. The three are currently on the run.

Ronnie Mulindwa

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala said investigations are ongoing and efforts to arrest Mulindwa and his alleged accomplices have intensified.

“We have also arrested a security guard who was guarding the location,” Kawala said.

Among those arrested at the scene was Vivian Gobera, whom police identified as Mulindwa's girlfriend.

She told investigators that recruited women were assigned new names to prevent relatives and acquaintances from identifying them online.

She revealed that the operation mainly targeted clients in Western countries and that access to the streams was blocked in Uganda and other East African countries.

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Police said several of the women told investigators they were paid in US dollars and earned decent amounts of money through the activities.

Vivian Gobera,

Investigators further established that, in addition to online streaming, some of the women were hired out to entertain wealthy clients at private parties in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.