Entebbe couple finally laid to rest ten months after gruesome murder

The burial follows a protracted legal battle between family members as culture and the law clashed over the rights of the burial of the deceased.

The late David and Deborah Mutaaga have finally been laid to rest in Switzerland ten months after the gruesome double homicide in Entebbe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The burial follows a protracted legal battle between family members as culture and the law clashed over the rights of the burial of the deceased.

Kampala High Court ruled in favour of the couple's biological son Mark Mutaaga Kabenge allowing a funeral home in Kampala to proceed with cremation and eventual repatriation of the remainder to Switzerland.

According to the court record, David Mutaaga and his wife were found dead at their home in Lugonjo, Nakiwogo on July 6, 2025 in what the judge described as violent and still unexplained circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their deaths triggered a murder inquiry, after which the bodies were first taken to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary before being transferred to A-Plus Funeral Home in Mengo at the request of family members, including the applicant.