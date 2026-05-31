Museveni scraps funding for public holiday events; money to be channeled to development priorities

The holidays most likely affected by the new policy are those usually marked with state-led national ceremonies, including Liberation Day, Janani Luwum Day, Women’s Day, Labour Day, Martyrs’ Day, Heroes Day and Independence Day.

Uganda will stop spending public money on organising most national public holiday celebrations starting in the 2026/27 financial year.

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The move, officials say is intended to cut costs and redirect resources to development priorities.

The decision was announced by Ramathan Ggoobi, the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury.

Ggoobi said the government will no longer spend money on organising public functions for holidays such as Women’s Day, Labour Day and Independence Day.

Instead, President Yoweri Museveni will address the country by radio and television from State House.

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Ggoobi said the money saved will be used to finance government priorities under the ATMS agenda and other enablers.

The ATMS agenda focuses on agro-industrialisation, tourism, minerals and science, technology and innovation.

PSST Ramadhan Ggoobi

Government targets costly ceremonies

For years, government has held public ceremonies across different districts, often involving mobilisation, protocol, transport, security, tents, public address systems, entertainment and allowances.

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The new policy means several of these events will now be marked through national broadcasts instead of large public gatherings.

PPST Gggobi said public funds will only be spent on a few religious functions.

This suggests government may continue supporting selected religious public holidays, though the ministry did not list which ones will remain funded.

The Ministry of Finance’s Second Budget Call Circular shows the 2026/27 budget process is already underway, with accounting officers required to submit draft estimates for review and consolidation.

The government has also raised the 2026/27 budget to about Shs78 trillion, according to earlier reports on the budget process.

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Public holidays affected

Uganda has several public holidays on which government has traditionally held or supported national functions.

These include, among others, Liberation Day, International Women’s Archbishop Janani Luwum Memorial Day, Day, Labour Day, Martyrs’ Day, National Heroes Day, Independence Day, as well as Christmas, Easter and Eid celebrations.