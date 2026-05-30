M Vicent: The coffee consultant transforming Uganda’s farming industry

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Ugandan coffee strategist M Vicent is gaining recognition for helping farmers improve production while pursuing plans to train the next generation of coffee entrepreneurs

While many agricultural professionals work from offices, Ugandan coffee strategist Mwanje Vincent, widely known as M Vicent, has built his reputation in the field.

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Travelling across districts and working directly with farmers, Vicent has emerged as one of the most recognised young figures in Uganda’s coffee industry.

Unlike consultants who rely mainly on theory, M Vicent draws his expertise from years of practical farming experience.

His work covers coffee plantation supervision, disease and pest control, soil and nutrition management, farmer training, and post-harvest quality improvement.

His practical approach has earned him the trust of farmers seeking solutions to improve yields and profitability.

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Today, his network reportedly reaches more than 1,000 coffee farms across Uganda.

Vicent's work has spread to neighbouring countries, including Kenya, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he has worked with farmers and agribusiness operators.

M Vicent

The expansion has strengthened knowledge-sharing among coffee producers and helped build regional agricultural networks.

Industry players view him as part of a new generation of African agricultural experts focused on modernisation and growth.

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At the centre of his operations is an agricultural supply and advisory centre in Bunamwaya, Kampala.

The facility provides agricultural chemicals, coffee farming tools, advisory services and technical support.

The model allows farmers to access both products and practical knowledge from one source.

As his profile grows, M Vicent is preparing for international exposure through coffee exhibitions and industry events, including planned engagements in Dubai.

The opportunities could create export partnerships, attract investors and strengthen links with global coffee markets.

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One of Vicent’s long-term ambitions is establishing a Coffee Academy in Uganda.

The proposed institution would train young farmers and develop a new generation of agribusiness leaders equipped with modern farming skills.

If realised, the academy could play an important role in East Africa’s agricultural development.

Through field expertise, regional networking and a long-term educational vision, M Vicent represents a changing face of African agriculture.