Sheila Tusiime talks childhood in police barracks, early motherhood, failed marriage

Behind her polished on-screen image is a story of growing up in police barracks, becoming a mother at a young age, applying for the same job nearly 20 times, battling illness and rebuilding her life after a failed marriage.

Long before she became one of the most recognisable faces on Ugandan television, Sheila Tusiime was, like many others, a young hungry woman chasing wild dreams on the streets of Kampala.

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Dependent on her mother, having lost her father, a senior officer in the police; she pushed hard to get an education and realise her childhood dream of working on television

Today, the NBS TV news anchor, entrepreneur and events host is celebrated for her confidence on screen.

But behind the polished image is a story of growing up in police barracks, becoming a mother at a young age, applying for the same job nearly 20 times, battling illness and rebuilding her life after a failed marriage.

Speaking on the Shutama na Nyamwiza podcast, Tusiime reflected on the experiences that shaped her into the woman she is today.

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Sheila Tusiime

Born and raised in Nsambya Police Barracks, Tusiime says her childhood revolved around the Uganda Police Force because her father, the late James Tarashokye, spent most of his life serving in the institution.

Her father passed away in 2005. As the youngest of six children, she watched her father rise through the ranks, moving the family from police flats into larger bungalows after promotions.

She believes that upbringing later influenced her journalism career, particularly her interest in security reporting.

"That is partly why I had a bias for security in my journalism career because I saw what my dad was doing and appreciated why security people do."

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Tusiime attended Nakasero Primary School before studying at St Joseph's Nsambya, Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo, East High Nsambya and St Peter's Nsambya.

Her dream of appearing on television started during her Senior Six vacation.

Sheila Tusiime

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She recalls being fascinated by veteran television presenter Staka Mwezi and her ability to keep viewers engaged for hours.

“I always wondered how she entertained the audience for two hours everyday without a teleprompter. I said I wanted to be like her,” she recalled.

However, life had other plans.

During her first year at Makerere University, she became pregnant with her first child. Fearful of disappointing her mother, she kept the pregnancy secret for months despite living under the same roof.

"I tried to hide it from my mom and she only found out about one month before giving birth," she recalled.

Sheila Tusiime

At the time, she was actively involved in ministry at Watoto Church. She credits one Pastor Ronnie for encouraging her to finally tell her mother the truth.

Although disappointed, her mother and sisters rallied around her.

"My mom was very disappointed but she still supported me together with my sisters," she said.

Their support allowed her to continue pursuing her ambitions while raising a child.

Sheila Tusiime

After university, Tusiime worked in the Uganda Telecom call centre while chasing her television dream.

She recalls she submitted applications to several stations and knocked on NTV's doors close to 20 times before finally getting an opportunity.

Her still at the newly opened station was mostly smooth sailing, working and learning from seasoned journalists such as Ruk-Shana Namuyimba, Frank Walusimbi and Tumusiime Uwitware, whom she credits for helping her grow professionally.

A period of illness interrupted her career, forcing her away from work.

But after recovering, she joined Next Media, where she would become one of the country's most familiar television personalities.

Away from the newsroom, her personal life also faced challenges.

Tusiime revealed that she got married and even adopted her husband's surname, Mugisha.

Sheila Tusiime

However, the marriage later collapsed.

"People still ask me about him because I used to have and dropped his last name Mugisha, but that chapter ended," she said.

Now a mother of three, Tusiime says parenting today requires conversation rather than authority.

She recently had to explain to one of her daughters why she should wait before getting a tattoo.