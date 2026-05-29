UNEB rolls out SMS codes to check candidate registration status; head teachers warned 

The Board Executive Director Dan Odongo announced the new initiatives hoping carb the rising cases of misappropriation of registration fees by some school heads

The Uganda National Examinations Board has introduced an SMS option to help candidates, parents and guardians check the registration status of learners for the 2026 national examinations.

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The Board Executive Director Dan Odongo announced the new initiatives hoping carb the rising cases of misappropriation of registration fees by some school heads

Uneb said candidates and parents will be able to confirm registration by sending an SMS to 6600. They will need to type the candidate’s full index number.

The system, Odong told press on Friday, is intended to help parents verify the correctness of information submitted by schools.

This includes the spelling and order of names, date of birth, gender, photograph and subjects offered for UCE and UACE candidates.

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“The board therefore urges parents and guardians of candidates to take keen interest in the registration of their children and verify the correctness of the information provided,” he said

Normal registration for the 2026 Primary Leaving Examination, Uganda Certificate of Education and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education has been extended to June 30, 2026.

Uneb said the extension will allow newly accredited centres to register candidates.

Deadline extended

Late registration will start on July 1, 2026 and close on July 31, 2026. It will attract a surcharge of 100 per cent for PLE and 50 per cent for UCE and UACE candidates. Uneb warned that there will be no further registration after July 31, 2026.

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The board also warned school heads against charging fees not prescribed as Uneb fees. Privately sponsored candidates will pay Shs34,000 for PLE, Shs164,000 for UCE and Shs186,000 for UACE.

Uneb said government will continue paying registration fees for candidates under UPE, USE and UPOLET.

School heads warned

The board warned that misappropriating examination registration fees is an offence.

Convicted school heads face a fine of up to Shs40 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both. Registered teachers convicted of the offence also risk deregistration.

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The warning follows past cases where learners nearly missed national examinations after school officials allegedly misused registration fees.

In one case, 45 UCE and UACE candidates at Green Stars High School in Wakiso risked missing exams after their head teacher allegedly collected Shs5.4 million and failed to remit it to Uneb. He was later charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Another 20 Primary Seven pupils of Bahrain Nursery and Primary School in Iganga failed to sit PLE the previous year after the school administration allegedly misappropriated money meant for their registration.