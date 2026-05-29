Museveni sends police chiefs, Internal Affairs boss on forced leave over Shs31b bribery scandal

Museveni directed that Permanent Secretary Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Under Secretary for Police Aggrey Wunyi, and AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki step aside for six months as investigations proceed.

President Museveni has ordered the forced leave of three top officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Uganda Police over alleged corruption linked to the maintenance of the national CCTV surveillance system.

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In a May 23, 2026 letter addressed to Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Museveni directed that Permanent Secretary Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Under Secretary for Police Aggrey Wunyi, and AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki step aside for six months as investigations proceed.

“I now direct that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Internal Affairs- Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu and the Under-Secretary Police, Mr. Aggrey Wunyi, go on forced leave for six months as the Anti-corruption Unit is investigating their “By the copy of this letter, AIGP Felix Baryamwitsakyi, should go on forced leave as this investigation is reviewed and concluded.”

The President noted that he was furnished with a report from former Internal Affairs minister Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire regarding corruption in the maintenance of the police camera system.

According to Museveni, Huawei, which had supplied Uganda’s road surveillance cameras, shifted maintenance responsibilities to a private Ugandan contractor after facing sanctions from the United States and European Union in 2019.

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A Ugandan contractor, Dealan Associates Limited was allegedly denied payment despite the Ministry of Finance releasing Shs31.37b for the work.

Museveni started that ministry officials through a middleman identified as Hassan Sserunjogi demanded bribes before processing the payment.