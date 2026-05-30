KLM cancels flights to Uganda, musicians count losses as international travel ban bites

KLM has cancelled flights to and from Entebbe

KLM has cancelled flights to and from Entebbe

The airline said some countries had introduced travel measures for people who recently travelled through Entebbe, even though the area is not currently considered an active risk zone.

Dutch airline KLM has cancelled flights to and from Entebbe on May 30 and June 1, citing new travel and entry restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak in East and Central Africa.

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In a notice to passengers, KLM said it was closely monitoring the outbreak. The airline said some countries had introduced travel measures for people who recently travelled through Entebbe, even though the area is not currently considered an active risk zone.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. Some countries have put travel measures in place for those who recently traveled through Entebbe, Uganda — even though the area isn’t currently seen as an active risk zone,” the airline said

“Because these travel and entry measures now also apply to our crew, we can no longer operate these flights as planned. That’s why we’re canceling our flights to and from Entebbe on May 30 and June 1."

The cancellations come as Uganda continues to see severe impacts in various sectors as international travel restrictions to and from the country pile up.

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Joshua Baraka press conference

In the music industry, artists and event organisers are counting losses from the restrictions.

Singer Joshua Baraka announced that the Canadian dates for his Juvie tour had been postponed because of visa restrictions linked to the outbreak.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know the Canadian dates for the Juvie tour are postponed,” Baraka said in a statement dated May 27, 2026.

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He said his team had tried to save the tour, but the restrictions tied to the current health situation made it impossible to proceed in time.

“To every fan in Canada who bought a ticket, made plans, or has just been riding with me from a distance I see you, and I’m sorry,” he said.

Baraka promised fans that he had not abandoned the Canadian tour.