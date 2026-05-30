The Slipover premieres as Play it Loud's biggest content gamble yet

Unlike scripted dramas, The Slipover enters the market as a reality television programme built around personalities, conversations and unscripted interactions.

Uganda's streaming platform Play it Loud has unveiled its latest original production, The Slipover, a reality show hosted by DJ Vee that signals the platform's ambition to create homegrown content capable of sparking national conversation.

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The show's premiere comes months after Play it Loud officially launched at Mestil Hotel in December 2025, marking another step in the platform's efforts to establish itself in Uganda's growing digital entertainment space.

Unlike scripted dramas, The Slipover enters the market as a reality television programme built around personalities, conversations and unscripted interactions.

Industry observers say the format gives the platform a better chance of attracting audiences because reality television often generates discussion beyond the screen.

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The show's cast includes social media personalities and entertainers such as Aletti Crystal, Ethan Kavuma and Fifi Tumie.

Producers hope the diverse mix of personalities will create the kind of chemistry and conflict that keeps viewers engaged.

Reality television has become one of the most successful genres globally because audiences do more than watch.

They discuss episodes, share clips online, debate contestants and keep conversations alive long after broadcasts end.

For Play it Loud, The Slipover also serves another purpose. It offers viewers a reason to subscribe to the platform, which currently charges UGX 3,000 for access.

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As a relatively new entrant in Uganda's streaming market, the platform faces the challenge of convincing consumers that its content is worth paying for.

The platform appears confident in its strategy. It has invested in local creators and original productions instead of relying solely on imported content.

The premiere of The Slipover therefore represents more than the launch of another entertainment show.

It is also a test of whether Ugandan audiences are ready to support locally produced streaming content on a dedicated digital platform.With the cast assembled, the cameras rolling and DJ Vee leading the conversations, attention now shifts to viewers.