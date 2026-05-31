Stella Nantumbwe speaks out on alleged split from husband

Stella Nantumbwe has spoken out on rumours that she separated from her husband.

Stella Nantumbwe has spoken out on rumours that she separated from her husband.

Nantumbwe and her husband, Saidi Bukenya are rumoured to have separated a few months after their secret glamorous marriage ceremony held last year.

Former Miss Uganda and actress Stella Nantumbwe has spoken out on rumours that she separated from her husband.

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Nantumbwe and her husband, Saidi Bukenya are rumoured to have separated a few months after their secret glamorous marriage ceremony held last year.

However, while speaking to the press on the sidelines of singer Karole Kasita's concert at Serena Hotel, Nantumbwe could neither confirm nor deny the rumours.

"I can't prove anything to them because even my marriage is not for the public. My life is my own," she said before adding.

"People are here to talk but my love life is not for the public. We welcome the comments. You make us famous."

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Stellah Nantumbwe, popularly known as Ella

Nantumbwe alleged that the rumours were a surprise to her and pondered why people are so interested in her love story.